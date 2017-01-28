Both sides responsible for NA mess: Speaker

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of parliamentary leaders chaired by the Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday decided to take no action against the parliamentarians involved in a physical clash during Thursday’s proceedings of the House.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Ayaz said he was ready to resign if the House had no confidence in him. “All the parliamentary leaders, however, said they are satisfied the way I am carrying forward the proceedings,” he said.

He said the parliamentary leaders of all political parties, during the meeting at the committee room, reached a consensus that such incidents should not be repeated in future. “All the parliamentary leaders were unanimous that there should be no blame game and unnecessary sloganeering that can create a bad taste in the House,” the speaker said.

However, members from both sides who were involved in physical brawl on Thursday are likely to escape any action. “We are not going to see as to who started the clash as in this way we will not reach any logical conclusion,” he said while talking to newsmen after the first round of meeting.

At the same time, the speaker told newsmen that both sides committed excesses which was highly regrettable. He said both sides are equally responsible for NA mess. “But if we go into details, the issue will not be resolved,” he said, adding the issue would be resolved unconditionally.

Ayaz said he would hold another meeting of parliamentary leaders on Monday afternoon to take a final decision on the code of conduct. “Today, we held discussion with regard to respect of female members and other parliamentarians,” he said.

To a question, the speaker said Shaharyar Afridi attended Thursday’s proceedings despite the fact that his membership had been suspended for not filing detail of his assets. It may be pointed out that Shaharyar Afridi was slapped in the face by one of PML-N members during the clash.

The speaker said according to Shaharyar Afridi, he had filed the statement of assets but no notification had been issued for restoration of his membership.

To a question, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said he would take decision on allowing privilege motion against the prime minister after taking legal opinion and in the light of precedents. “I had taken a decision in the past in an identical case which was pending with the court,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad held him responsible for what happened in the House saying that his role had not been neutral. “Such situation will arise if he acts on the advice of ministers,” Sheikh Rashid told newsmen.

The National Assembly proceedings on Friday were adjourned without executing any business as a meeting of parliamentary leaders chaired by Ayaz Sadiq could not take a final decision on a code of conduct to avert any clash among members in lower house of the Parliament.

At the outset, the speaker suspended the proceedings after announcing that he had called a meeting of parliamentary leader in wake of Thursday’s incident. Ultimately, at 11 45 am, the proceedings were adjourned till Monday afternoon.

