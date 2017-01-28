We will realise dreams shown to youth by previous govts: Nawaz

Says future of every nation based on learning mathematics and sciences; all federal capital schools being upgraded

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the previous governments had shown the youth only dreams and his government will fulfill these dreams by giving them jobs.

He was speaking at the launching ceremony of the first volume of the report "Powering Pakistan for 21st Century: How Math’s and Science Power Nations," project of Alif Ailaan, at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

Regretting that vital areas of educational reforms, food security, environmental issues, and economic stability were ignored in the past, Nawaz said the PML-N government was sparing no effort to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Nawaz assured that his government was trying to improve the condition of educational institutions and was upgrading all schools in the federal area in order to bring them at par with them on a par with those in the modern world.

This pilot initiative, he said, would be expanded to cover each and every corner of the country to ensure improvement in facilities and quality of education. He urged the nation to focus on mathematics and sciences to ensure progress in all spheres and attain a coveted place in the comity of nations.

The ceremony was hosted by Mosharraf Zaidi. The premier said the government was endeavouring to rise above petty political issues and focus on provision of quality education with particular emphasis on science to take the country forward.

He said the future of every nation was based on learning mathematics and sciences adding that ancient civilizations relied on their knowledge, innovated and built cities that still were a source of marvel.

The artifacts used by the people of Harappa, Taxila and Moenjodaro and the style of their buildings reflect that they were highly learned and civilized, he said. “Islam also called for learning, research and studies and that was the reason great Muslim scientists and researchers made great discoveries in every field of life, he added.

Nawaz said the Muslims of the sub-continent rose to the fore due to the efforts of educated scholars and in this regard he specially mentioned Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's efforts.

“This quest for knowledge was also apparent in the speeches and writings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. Pakistan is now also an associate member of the European Research Centre - CERN and its scientists are bringing a good name to the country.”

He said their placement at world's leading scientific research centre was only possible due to their hard work and commitment to attain higher knowledge.

He recalled that he represented Pakistan at the World Economic Forum at Davos last week and said the world was getting ready for the fourth industrial revolution and referred his meeting with Chairman Microsoft Bill Gates and Chief Executive Officer of Ali Baba Jack Ma.

He said for a bright Pakistan, the young generation needed to lead the world markets in all spheres, but this could only be achieved by getting quality education in sciences and mathematics.

Nawaz said his presence in the ceremony was to strengthen the vision of his government for a better and brighter Pakistan that occupied a prominent position amongst the comity of nations.

He said the current enrollment rate of children in schools was not very impressive; however, efforts were underway to improve the situation.

He said the current enrollment rate of children in schools was not very impressive; however, efforts were underway to improve the situation.

He directed the Capital Administration Directorate (CADD) and all provincial governments to benefit from the recommendations of the conference so as to significantly enhance their quality of education.

He said without improvement in the quality of education, Pakistan could not progress and would not make significant achievements in economy.

The report, presented by Mosharraf Zaidi, said there were 24 million boys and girls out of school and among the school going children the vast majority received poor quality education. It said 45% of government schools were in a dilapidated condition and lack basic facilities.

The ceremony was also addressed by renowned singer Shahzad Roy, Mosharraf Zaidi, Dr Sabeh Anwar, Dr Kalsoom Hayat, and Jibran Sethi.

