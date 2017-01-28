Says judiciary bound to give speedy justice

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday said the judiciary is bound to give speedy justice as people are hurt by delay in cases. He said judges of the superior courts will neither deviate from performing their duties nor let the nation down.

Addressing a reception of the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Sindh High Court’s lawn, the Chief Justice said the judiciary was independent and upright and its performance and decisions will prove that the Pakistani judiciary was not less than any judiciary of the world.

He said that no judge has the right to deliver a judgment on his own will or desire as he is duty bound to act strictly in accordance with the law. He said that every person has the right to be treated in accordance with the law and judges have taken oath to adhere to the Constitution.

He said the bench and the bar are inseparable parts of the judiciary and without support of the bar, no independent decisions could be delivered. He said the judicial staff has been asked to facilitate the litigants and lawyers as nobody comes to the court until extraordinary circumstances are made. He said that lawyers’ problems regarding monthly cause list and space for library would be addressed soon. He urged lawyers to discourage the delay in adjudication and said if we did not address the issue, then we would not be able to provide a better system to our future generations.

The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, lauded the services of the chief justice of Pakistan as an eminent lawyer and a judge of the superior courts. He said that the chief justice of Pakistan had nailed down the design of the regime in 2010 to divide the judiciary on elevation of Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif’s matter by declining to take oath as the chief justice of the Lahore High Court, which shows his commitment to the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

He said the SHC has also taken serious action against inefficient and corrupt judicial officers and staff members for the past two years and more than 30 judicial staffers have been dismissed or compulsory retired on charges of corruption and misconduct. Similar action has been taken against staff members. He said that vacant posts of judicial officers were fulfilled in the last couple of years and during the last year, 310,797 cases out of 420,735 were decided.

Supreme Court Bar Association President Rasheed A Razvi welcomed the chief justice of Pakistan and thanked him for resolving the problems of the legal fraternity at the SC. Judges of the Supreme Court, Sindh High Court and bar delegations were also present on the occasion.

