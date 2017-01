SIALKOT: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Muhammad Sharif Friday awarded four and a half years imprisonment to a drug peddler.The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs 20,000 as a fine, failing which he would face an additional imprisonment of five months.

