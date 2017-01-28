LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has extended his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and to the people of China on their New Year.

The chief minister also wished New Year to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Sun Weidong, Chinese Consul General appointed at Lahore Ling Ding Bin and all the Chinese engineers, technicians and workers working at different projects of Punjab and Pakistan. According to a handout, the chief minister applauded all of them who are away from their families on this auspicious day, working for the progress of Pakistan.

He said that completion of these projects would bring glory to Pakistan by boosting up its economy. He said these engineers and workers while staying at Pakistan on this New Year eve had conveyed us a strong message that work and professional commitment was more important than personal happiness. And this loyalty was the main ingredient used by the Chinese people to fight against poverty, unemployment and injustice which helped them to emerge as the greatest economic power at the globe, he added.

The chief minister said that China is sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan who always stood by us in the hour of the need. He said both countries had same stance on global issues like peace and mutual respect. With the cooperation of China, CPEC project had been initiated in Pakistan which had not only strengthened friendly relations of both countries but also created a new history by opening up road to development.

