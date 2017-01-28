PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) on Friday arrested three officials of a project on corruption charges.

A communique of the NAB said that Olas Khan, project director (BPS-20), Sahibzada Alamgir Khan and Allah Bakhsh, regional deputy project directors (BPS-19) of the project, were involved in misuse of authority and corrupt practices and had caused more than Rs170 million losses to the public exchequer.

It added that the federal government in collaboration with the provincial government had initiated a project of more than Rs2 billion titled "Water Conservation and Productivity Enhancement through High Efficiency Irrigation system in Pakistan" (drip irrigation system) for the purpose of increasing agriculture production by using available irrigation water more efficiently during 2007-2012.

"During the course of inquiry, it came to surface that 182 such schemes worth Rs320 million were approved out of which 158 were initiated in 15 districts of KP province," the communiqué said. It noted that most of the schemes were undertaken in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts. It said that only five schemes were found functional while the rest were non-functional.The accused persons in connivance with each other released payments for bogus schemes and also for incomplete schemes, the statement added.

