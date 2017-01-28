PESHAWAR: A local from Badaber along with his three accomplices allegedly opened fire on a house in Gulab Khana in the limits of the Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station after threatening and harassing the family on Friday. One Tahir Hussain, a staff member of The News, told the police thatKhanay of Badaber along with two or three others came to his house and after threatening him and harassing other family members opened fire. He said that the attackers escaped while hurling threats at him and other family members. The two parties are related and have a family dispute. The police lodged a case on the complaint of Tahir Hussain.

0



0







House fired upon near Peshawar was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182326-House-fired-upon-near-Peshawar/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "House fired upon near Peshawar" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182326-House-fired-upon-near-Peshawar.