Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has expressed her readiness to “register as Muslim” in solidarity, responding to reports that President Donald Trump plans to legally force all America’s Muslims to register their religious identity. “I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian and found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity,” 79-year-old Albright tweeted on Wednesday. Eager to express her thoughts further, she also wrote that “America must remain open to people of all faiths and backgrounds.”

