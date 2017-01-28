NEW DELHI: India's Republic Day Parade is a grand event, which never fails to inspire awe among those who watch it. It is a beautiful ceremony. But after following it through the Twitter channel of Press Information Bureau (PIB), which is the nodal agency for all government communication in India, one will possibly think of it as a sad sad event. There is no colour, no life in the images that PIB tweeted out on the morning and noon of January 26 and that totally ruined the Parade for all those who were trying to follow it through social media. “What a waste! And utter shame. The whole world was watching”, said PIB.

