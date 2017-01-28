KABUL: The Afghan nation will never forget the aid and cooperation delivered by the Indian people and government, Afghan National Security Adviser (NSA) Mohammad Hanif Atmar said Thursday.

In his statement released on the occasion of the Republic Day in India, Atmar said “On this auspicious occasion and important day, let me convey my best wishes and happiest moments for the government and people of India.”

Atmar further added “This day reminds us our strong commitment for an evergreen friendship, cooperation, countering terrorism and getting rid of extremism.” “It makes us remember the hardships and sorrows the Great Mahatma Gandhi has tolerated for the sovereignty of this great nation,” he said, adding that “We all have to follow him, for peace, for prosperity, for the welfare of our people and for the harmony of whole mankind.”

According to Atmar “Afghanistan and India for centuries have very strong relations. We have shared historical, cultural, political and social values.” “The people and government of Afghanistan will never forget the aids and cooperation of Indian Nation and Government in different sectors,” Atmar added.

0



0







Afghan nation will never forget India’s cooperation: Afghan NSA was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182322-Afghan-nation-will-never-forget-Indias-cooperation-Afghan-NSA/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Afghan nation will never forget India’s cooperation: Afghan NSA" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182322-Afghan-nation-will-never-forget-Indias-cooperation-Afghan-NSA.