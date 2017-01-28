NEW DELHI: India will thrive and grow only if the government stops being ignorant and starts considering the issues that are staring it right in the face. The issues that were here, are still here and will be here till they are addressed, social media reported Thursday. Watching the parade, one can definitely make out that the amount of money that was spent for the occasion, which apparently goes on for three days, could just as well be put to better use.

There are a lot of issues that need to be considered before spending a substantial amount of money on a two-hour show. With that money, the government could have thought of opening educational centres for kids belonging to poor families, it could have opened a medical facility just for people who cannot get their check-up done even at government hospitals, it could have provided better amenities to soldiers deployed at various check-posts and states like Jammu and Kashmir, media said adding: “We all have seen the video of constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, so on and so forth.

These are just few of the things the government needs consider for now; there are a lot many that it needs to address. If you spend crores of money in a single-day event, where else are you spending the money you collect from us? Why not the tax we pay is being used for the development of the country?”

