WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is reportedly poised on Thursday to suspend the US refugee program for four months and halt visas for travellers from seven Muslim countries.

A draft executive order published in the Washington Post and New York Times said refugees from war-torn Syria will be indefinitely banned, while the broader US refugee admissions program will be suspended for 120 days as officials draw up a list of low risk countries.

Meanwhile, all visa applications from countries deemed a terrorist threat -- Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen -- will be halted for 30 days. Alongside this, the Pentagon will be given 90 days to draw up a plan to set up "safe zones" in or near Syria where refugees from its civil war can shelter.

It is unclear whether the published draft is the final version, or when Trump will sign it, but it would make good on his campaign promises. Trump told ABC News late Wednesday that his plan to limit the entry of people from Muslim countries was necessary because the world is "a total mess."

"No it's not the Muslim ban, but it's countries that have tremendous terror," Trump said. "And it's countries that people are going to come in and cause us tremendous problems." Trump refused to say which countries were on the list, but he did say he believed that Europe "made a tremendous mistake by allowing these millions of people to go into Germany and various other countries," describing it as "a disaster."

Trump was asked if he worried that the limits would anger Muslims around the world. "Anger? There's plenty of anger right now. How can you have more?" he said.

"The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets. What, you think this is going to cause a little more anger? The world is an angry place. ... We went into Iraq. We shouldn't have gone into Iraq. We shouldn't have gotten out the way we got out. The world is a total mess."

Trump vowed to impose "extreme vetting" for people who seek to enter the United States from certain countries. "And I mean extreme. And we're not letting people in if we think there is even some chance of some problem," he said, without defining how that process would differ from current strict entry requirements.

