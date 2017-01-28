Hong Kong: A total of 6,699 non-refoulement claims were pending screening since the March beginning, the immigration department announced Thursday. At the end of 2016, the department had determined 6,383 claims, among which 48 claims were substantiated (including five claims substantiated by the Torture Claims Appeal Board), and 3,860 claims were withdrawn. During the same period, the department received a further 13,525 claims, bringing the total number of claims pending screening to 9,981, which was lower than the 11,000 pending screening claims as at the end of 2015. Among those pending claimants, around 80 percent originated from India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia, the department reported.

