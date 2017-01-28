ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said that as per the latest report of Transparency International (TI), Pakistan’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved and Pakistan was considered role model in South Asian countries in its efforts against corruption.

“This is a great achievement for Pakistan due to the NAB efforts. The CPI in Pakistan as per TI report is declining after 2013 due to steps taken by the NAB against the corrupt,” he said while addressing the officers of NAB Lahore after a two-day annual inspection.

Besides TI, he said, the independent national and international watchdogs like Plidat and World Economic Forum (WEF) had also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to curb corruption in Pakistan.

The chairman NAB said the country is running speedily towards being a corruption-free country, while the NAB was focusing on awareness and preventive measures and enforcement of laws so that corruption could be nipped in the bud.

He said that eradication of corruption is not only the national duty of NAB but it’s a collective responsibility of all segments of the country. He urged the NAB officers to double their efforts for eradication of corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy across the board.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB since its inception recovered around Rs285 billion ill-gotten money from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement.

He said NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi and has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a challenging target to investigate cases of even white collar crimes. “The NAB has also introduced a new system of combine investigation team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers,” he said.

