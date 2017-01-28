Thousands face death while illegally travelling to Turkey, Europe

Illegal immigrants fired upon by forces, many drown, die of hunger, says survivor

PESHAWAR: Hundreds of people are being smuggled to Turkey and onward to Europe by human traffickers in different cities and their lives are being put at risk to earn money.A number of Pakistani and Afghan young men mostly prefer to go to Turkey for their onward journey to European countries through unfrequented and difficult routes to make a better future.

Many don't realize the level of the threat and the problems they are going to face."I survived firing by the security forces twice. One young man received a bullet just in front of me when fire was opened on us in Mashhad. This was when he had to walk for 20 hours in the mountains without having any food or water after crossing into Iran via Taftan," said a young man from Peshawar who identified himself as Mohammad.He narrated horrific details of the ordeal he went through while on way to Turkey.

He has recently returned to Pakistan after being deported by the Turkish authorities.Mohammad said the agent demanded Rs 170,000 from him but the deal was finalised for Rs 140,000 to smuggle him. He along with two other locals was first shifted to Quetta from where they were taken to the Iran border that they managed to cross it with the help of the agents.

"After walking for 20 hours, we managed to enter an Iranian city from where we were shifted through another agent to Tehran. I remained for eight to 10 days in Tehran from where we were moved to Maku where we spent one day before crossing into Turkey," said Mohammad.

He recalled that the agents changed in each city where more people joined the smaller groups being smuggled to Turkey.

The journey narrated by him is replete with the threat of being killed or arrested, hunger, pain and insult at the hands of the agents. They have to pay more to cross the sea in a ship to enter a European country."Normally 100 to 120 peopleare smuggled in one shabby ship. It depends on your luck whether you make it to the other side or you drown in the sea as many of these ships have faced mishaps recently," said Mohammad, who added that forces also open fire on the ship causing casualties.Since those illegally crossing into Turkey cannot go to police or any other agency, the employers exploit them by forcing them to do the toughest jobs for hours."We worked as labourers at many places. Some would give us Rs 1,100 while others would promise to give Rs1,500 per day. Normally they give you salary for one month and refuse to pay two or three months. If you demand salary, you are handed over to the forces that happened in my case too," he added.A large number of Pakistanis and Afghans have made it to Europe, UK and other countries through these routes in recent years. The majority have got permission to work and live in these countries, mostly by giving false statements that they faced threat to their lives.However, most of the people were lucky to have survived on the way. They were subjected to insult and pain at the hands of the agents and sometime kidnappers. "There are groups who seize you while coming from work or from other places and demand money from your family. A group of Kurds also kidnapped me at one time but my local employer managed to rescue me," recalled MohammadHe said hundreds of Pakistanis living under pathetic conditions in Turkey worked for several months to make money and pay to another agent to smuggle them to Europe."If parents love their kids, they should never send them to Europe or Turkey through these agents. There are chances they may never meet them again. The problems they face during the journey cannot be imagined," Mohammad concluded.The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other concerned law-enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against these agents following a recent video of a youth in Turkey that went viral on social media.In the video, a severely tortured youth is seen crying and requesting his family and authorities to pay ransom to secure his release from kidnappers.When contacted, an FIA official said the crackdown was mainly launched by the FIA Gujranwala and they had no information in this regard.

