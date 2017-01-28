CIA predicted another martial law in Zia era

ISLAMABAD: The Americans had predicted Musharraf’s martial law even during the era of General Zia’s martial law, a declassified intelligence report of CIA reveals.

A declassified document of CIA, which was sent to CIA headquarter in October 1987, contains an intelligence assessment report of the political parties of Pakistan during General Zia’s era. Given the attitude of the political parties and their leaders, the secret memo predicted another martial law even during the regime of General Zia’s coup d’état.

According to this secret report, “In the long run, the prospect of continuing party factionalism and disorganisation along with increasing law and order problems, works against the establishment of civilian democracy in Pakistan and makes another military regime more likely. The army has a tradition of restoring political and economic stability and preserving national integrity. The civilian political parties on the other hand, have failed to establish themselves as credible vehicles for long term national development -- civilian administration in Pakistan has already been replaced three times by military and there is not much likelihood that the current parties will improve on this record”.

The secret report further says that although another military takeover is not likely in the near term, a new martial law regime dominated by the army would probably mean another ban on political parties and imprisonment of many party leaders. The army is becoming increasingly irritated with what it observes as deterioration in law and order under Pakistan’s civilian government. New military rulers might eventually allow a new national elections but it would be closely supervised by the army and restricted to “accepted” political parties.

The same document has also expressed US government’s doubt about Benazir Bhutto that she might support the pro-Soviet Afghan government and reduce the support to Afghan insurgents fighting against the Soviet forces.

“In our view, a PPP government headed by Benazir Bhutto would create strains between Islamabad and Washington especially if she perceived that US support was lacking during her drive to power. We believe Bhutto would be more agreeable to leftists demands for direct talks with the pro-Soviet government in Afghanistan, be more accommodating to Soviet terms for a military withdrawal and might also curtail support to the Afghan insurgents”, the memo says.

The secret document further says that the PPP itself is divided in its views of the United States. Party leader Bhutto presents herself publically and privately as a moderate leader who is favourably disposed towards Washington. She has privately said that she supports continuing US-economic aid to Pakistan, according to US diplomatic reporting. The sources of US Consulate Lahore reported in May 1986 however that PPP leftists criticised Bhutto for her relatively moderate stance towards the United States.

The secret report further says, “We expect the PPP will continue to depend on Bhutto for leadership. There is lack of respected second tier leaders in the party and if Bhutto were to die or incapacitated, we believe it would split into provincial factions.”

The intelligence assessment report further reveals that the most anti-US parties are receiving political and material support from the Soviet Union and Afghanistan. A PPP dominated government would probably create problems in the US-Pakistan relationship because such a government would be less responsive to the US-concerns on issues like nuclear weapons development, Afghanistan and narcotics.

“We believe on the basis of US-diplomatic reporting over the past several years, that the PML is largely made up of opportunistic politicians from many different parties who abandoned their original parties in return for the government favor and funds they can obtain through the PM,” says the memo.

However the intelligence report further says that despite the efforts of Prime Minister Junejo by announcing a five point program for the political, economic and social development the ruling party was not been able to compete the popularity of Benazir Bhutto.

Despite these efforts, the PML has had difficulty competing with the popularity of Benazir Bhutto’s PPP. Bhutto’s rally in Lahore in April 1986 for example attracted about 500,000 people compared with a PML rally held there several days before that drew only 50,000, according to the US Consulate. US diplomatic reporting indicates that Junejo’s lackluster speaking style has failed to arouse much enthusiasm at PML rallies. The secret report further says that the PML in their view runs a distant second or third in popularity to the PPP and other, more local parties.

