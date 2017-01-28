KIEV: Two Ukrainian soldiers were on Friday reported killed in an upsurge of fighting in the country’s rebel east, as international monitors said "little has changed" to halt violence despite a supposed truce.

Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said the two servicemen were killed over the past day as Russian-backed insurgents stepped up attacks along the volatile frontline.

The deaths are the first Ukrainian losses for almost two weeks and come despite the warring sides announcing an "indefinite" ceasefire in December that has failed to stop the violence entirely.

