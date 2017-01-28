BERLIN: A German right-wing populist politician was barred on Friday from a Holocaust memorial event after he sparked outrage by arguing his country should focus less on its guilt over the Nazi past.

Bjoern Hoecke of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) had labelled Berlin’s central Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame in the heart of the capital".

Hoecke, AfD chairman in Thuringia state, also called in his January 17 speech for "a 180-degree shift in the politics of remembrance", arguing Germany should focus less on its shame over World War II and the Holocaust. When Hoecke showed up on Friday at the Thuringia state assembly, the speaker barred him from attending a ceremony marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day and honouring those killed at the Buchenwald concentration camp.

The speaker of the regional parliament, Christian Carius, said he had told Hoecke that "his presence would be seen as a provocation" and barred him from the chamber, reported news agency DPA.

Another row was brewing after Hoecke said on Thursday he planned to attend a Holocaust memorial event at the Buchenwald memorial site, despite a request by organisers there that he stay away. "After this speech... Mr Hoecke’s participation in the wreath laying in the former Buchenwald concentration camp is not acceptable," wrote Rikola-Gunnar Luettgenau, the deputy head of the foundation which manages the memorial site. Hoecke immediately replied in a letter that was quoted by German media as saying: "It is simply not up to you to decide who can participate... in this official commemoration and who cannot," adding that he was "obviously" sticking to his plan to attend the event later on Friday.

