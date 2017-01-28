KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will conduct trials to select players for PSF-Jahangir Khan Academy from Saturday (today) here at the PSF-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

Players will be selected in following categories: Boys Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Girls Under-19, and men and women.

The selected players will undergo a rigorous training programme, including physical and court training, from February 1.

The top two players in each category will get monthly stipend, equipment and travelling allowances for next three months. The trials will end on Sunday (tomorrow).

