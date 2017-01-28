Torrid for Tiger as Rose blooms in California

LA JOLLA, United States: Tiger Woods endured a rocky return at the Farmers Insurance Open in California on Thursday, posting the highest season-opening PGA Tour round of his career with a four-over-par 76.

Woods, playing his first full-field PGA Tour event since returning from more than a year off with a back injury, carded a bogey-strewn opening round on the Torrey Pines Golf Club’s South Course.

It was anything but a happy return to the challenging coastal layout outside San Diego where the former world number one has won no fewer than eight times in his career, most notably his epic 2008 US Open victory.

The 41-year-old’s round unravelled during the back nine, when three consecutive bogeys starting on the 12th were capped with a double-bogey on the 15th.

A further bogey on the 17th left him facing the prospect of finishing five over before a birdie on the last — nervelessly draining an awkward eight-foot putt — reduced the damage.

The round left Woods 11 shots behind first-round leader Justin Rose of England, who posted a seven-under-par 65 earlier on Thursday.

Rose produced an eagle on his last hole after a blistering back nine on Torrey Pines’ North Course.

The 36-year-old 2013 US Open champion hit three birdies and two bogeys over the front nine to go to the turn in one under.

But a birdie on the North Course’s par-four first — his 10th of the day — launched a low-scoring back nine, with an eagle three on the par-five fifth followed by back-to-back birdies.

Rose’s momentum faltered however with a bogey on the penultimate hole before a brilliant eagle on the last resurrected his round.

Canada’s Adam Hadwin, fresh from a second placed finish at La Quinta last weekend which included a rare 59, was a shot back after carding a six-under-par 66.

The 29-year-old launched his round with a birdie on the first before adding two more on the sixth and eighth holes to reach the turn at three under.

A blemish on the par-four 12th, where he missed an 11-foot putt to bogey was soon overcome with a trio of birdies on the next three holes.

He snared a further birdie on the 17th with a 12-foot putt to move to six under.

Lurking behind Hadwin on five under were a group of five players, Gary Woodland, Charles Howell III, Beau Hossler, Trey Mullinax and Brad Fritsch of Canada, who all carded 67s.

A group of 11 players were a further shot back.

World number one Jason Day, who had gone round with Woods, was eight off the lead after posting a one-over-par 73.

