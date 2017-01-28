Injured Hales out of England squad for West Indies one-dayers

LONDON: Alex Hales was left out of England’s One-day International (ODI) squad for March’s three-match series in the West Indies announced on Friday because of a broken hand, with Test spearhead Stuart Broad also omitted.

Hales’s absence was the only change to the 15-man squad that recently lost a three-match ODI series in India. England will now take a 14-strong party to the Caribbean, with no replacement selected for the Nottinghamshire opening batsman.

That should mean Sam Billings has more opportunities to secure his place at the top of the order alongside Jason Roy ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy tournament in England in June.

Meanwhile England’s selectors have showed faith in their existing bowling group, with no recalls for the pace trio of Broad, Steven Finn and all-rounder Chris Jordan.

England’s quick bowling had been in the spotlight following the various struggles of Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett and David Willey to prove a consistent threat on placid Indian pitches.

Broad, 30, who has played just two ODIs since England’s miserable 2015 World Cup campaign, is keen to continue his career in international white-ball cricket and impressed recently during a brief stint with the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s domestic Twenty20 Big Bash competition.

Hales, who last year made England’s highest individual ODI score — 171 against Pakistan at his Trent Bridge home ground — has been told he does not need surgery and could now take part in the player auction for the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

He should also be fit for England’s next two home ODIs, both against Ireland, in May.

England ODI squad: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Fixtures: February 25: Warm-up match, (50 overs): WICB President’s XI v England XI, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis. February 27: Warm-up match (50 overs), WICB President’s XI v England XI, Warner Park, St Kitts & Nevis. March 03: 1st ODI, West Indies vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua. March 05: 2nd ODI, West Indies vs England, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua. March 09: 3rd ODI, West Indies vs England, Kensington Oval, Barbados.

