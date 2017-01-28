KARACHI: Internationally acclaimed singer Shaggy has confirmed his participation in the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, which is to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 9.

The Jamaican reggae singer will be one of the main attractions at the ceremony that will also see performances from top Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy.

In a message for his Pakistan fans, Shaggy expressed his excitement ahead of the performance. “I request you all to come and sing some of your favourite Shaggy numbers with me.”

