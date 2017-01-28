Iftikhar, Gohar sparkle as Peshawar lift One-day Cup

KARACHI: Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed and stumper Gohar Ali blasted unbeaten centuries to help Peshawar clinch the National One-day Cup for Regions when they demolished Karachi Whites by 124 runs in the final here at National Stadium on Friday.

This was the second National One-day crown for Peshawar. Their first came in 2006-07.

In the last few years, under coach Abdul Rehman, Peshawar have won Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, two Pentangular Cups, two National T20 Cups and now this one-day title.

Iftikhar slammed his career-best 131 not out and Gohar smashed his career-best unbeaten 145 to enable Peshawar to pile up 321-2 in the allotted 50 overs.

Karachi Whites were bundled out for 197 in 39.5 overs with Iftikhar taking 3-12 with right-arm spin bowling.

After being invited to bat on the batting pitch, Peshawar lost openers Musaddiq Ahmed (1) and left-handed Israrullah (29) in quick succession.

Israr, who had scored a match-winning 153 not out in the semi-finals against Karachi Blues the other day, struck five fours from 43 balls before being caught excellently behind the stumps off the bowling of Tabish Khan.

Musaddiq, who was inducted in the side in place of Ashfaq Ahmed, was removed by Anwar Ali, his 14th wicket in the eight-team event.

At this stage, Iftikhar and Gohar applied themselves and went on to add 276 runs for the third wicket unbroken stand. They played delightful strokes towards all corners of the ground. Their batting in the last 20 overs especially was a treat to watch.

The 26-year-old Iftikhar hammered 13 fours and one six in his 115-ball knock. It was the third century for Iftikhar in the 46th game of his career.

Iftikhar, who has played one Test and two One-day Internationals, reached his fifty off 49 balls and 100 off 98 deliveries.

Gohar, who got a chance, hammered 19 fours and one six in his 128-ball knock. Gohar’s fifty came off 59 balls and his maiden century off 100 balls in the 31st List A outing of his career.

Anwar (1-50) and Tabish (1-61) were the only successful bowlers for the hosts.

In response, Karachi Whites had a disastrous start when they lost openers Shahzaib Hasan (2) and Ahsan Ali (9) cheaply.

Shahzaib, who had struck 171 in the semi-final against Islamabad, was bowled by left-arm pacer Taj Wali, while Test pacer Imran Khan had Ahsan, who struck one four from 13 balls.

Skipper Akbar-ur-Rehman (45) and left-handed Saad Ali (29) tried to rebuild the innings but after adding 59 runs for the third wicket, Akbar got run out. He hammered four fours and one six from 48 deliveries.

Anwar Ali (51) joined Saad, but spinner Sajid Khan had the latter caught at mid-off by Musaddiq.

Karachi Whites were reeling at 100-4.

Anwar, who smashed two sixes and three fours in his 47-ball fifty, was bowled by Sajid. Anwar came down the wicket but failed to connect the delivery from Sajid that kept low and crashed the stumps.

Part-time bowler Iftikhar took the scalps of wicket-keeper Mohammad Hasan (22) before getting rid of Danish Aziz (20) and Azam Hussain (0) off his two successive deliveries to leave Karachi Whites reeling at 187-8.

Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman (1-38) had Tariq Haroon (8) before Taj Wali dismissed Tabish (4) to end the hosts’ innings.

Sajid Khan had figures of 2-41 and Taj Wali 2-23.

“I have never seen such a great side,” Peshawar coach Abdul Rehman said. “They are very talented and the credit goes to the whole team for its fine showing,” Rehman said.

Karachi Whites’ skipper Akbar-ur-Rehman said they had a good start with bowling but Iftikhar and Gohar played superb knocks and that was the turning point. “I got run out, which tilted the game in Peshawar’s way,” Akbar said.

Ahsan Reza and Shozab Reza supervised the match. Ahmed Shahab was the television umpire and Mohammad Anees the match referee.

The winners got a trophy and a purse of Rs1 million. The runners-up went away with the runners-up trophy and a cheque of Rs500,000.

Iftikhar and Gohar shared the man-of-the-match award of Rs50,000. Similarly, Rs50,000 each was given to Sohail Tanvir (Rawalpindi, best bowler, 15 wickets), Khurram Manzoor (Karachi Blues, best batsman, 395 runs), and Anwar Ali (Karachi Whites, best all-rounder, 14 wickets, 216 runs).

Karachi City Cricket Association’s (KCCA) president Professor Ijaz Farooqui, former Test cricketer Salahuddin Sallu, PCB Manager Domestic Cricket Operations Shafiq Ahmed and Peshawar Region president Gul Zada also graced the closing ceremony.

Score Board

Karachi Whites won toss

Peshawar

Musadiq Ahmed c Hasan b Anwar 1

Israrullah c Hasan b Tabish 29

†Gauhar Ali not out 145

Iftikhar Ahmed not out 131

Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 8) 15

Total (2 wickets; 50 overs) 321

Did not bat: Akbar Badshah, *Jamaluddin, Sajid Khan, Imran Khan, Taj Wali, Khalid Usman, Shah Faisal

Fall: 1-9, 2-45

Bowling: Anwar 10-2-58-1 (5w); Ghulam 9-0-57-0 (2w); Tabish 10-0-61-1; Tariq 4-0-30-0; Azam 10-0-50-0 (1w); Danish 4-0-30-0; Akbar 3-0-28-0

Karachi Whites

Ahsan Ali c Musadiq b Imran 9

Shahzaib Hasan b Taj 2

*Akbar-ur-Rehman run out 45

Saad Ali c Musadiq b Sajid 29

Anwar Ali b Sajid 51

†M Hasan st Gauhar b Iftikhar 22

Danish Aziz c Jamaluddin b Iftikhar 20

Tariq Haroon c Musadiq b Khalid 8

Azam Hussain lbw b Iftikhar 0

Tabish Khan c Imran b Taj 4

Ghulam Mudassar not out 0

Extras (lb 2, w 5) 7

Total (all out; 39.5 overs) 197

Fall: 1-4, 2-17, 3-76, 4-100, 5-160, 6-172, 7-187, 8-187, 9-193, 10-197

Bowling: Imran 7-0-35-1; Taj 6.5-0-23-2 (4w); Khalid 9-0-38-1; Shah 7-0-46-0; Sajid 6-0-41-2 (1w); Iftikhar 4-0-12-3

Result: Peshawar won by 124 runs

Series: Peshawar won the 2016/17 Regional One-Day Cup

Man of the Match: Gauhar Ali (Peshawar) and Iftikhar Ahmed (Peshawar)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza. TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab. Match referee: M Anees

