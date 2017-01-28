SYDNEY: Australia captain Steve Smith has been ruled out of the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series in New Zealand after he sustained a minor ankle injury in the ODI victory over Pakistan in Adelaide on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade will lead the side in Smith’s absence while 21 year-old uncapped batsman Sam Heazlett was named as replacement in the squad, Cricket Australia (CA) said.

Smith said he would not join the squad heading to New Zealand for the three-match series starting on January 30 having suffered strained medial ligaments in his left ankle.

“It’s a bit of a shock,” Smith told reporters in Adelaide.

“I just landed really awkwardly on my foot and I felt something straight away. I was a little bit concerned, I’ve never really injured my ankle like that.”

The 27-year-old added that team medical staff informed him he could resume training in seven to 10 days but the injury was not serious enough to rule him out of the four-match Test series in India starting in Pune on February 23.

Smith will undergo a scan on the injury but expects to attend a training camp in Dubai ahead of the tour of India.

“They think it’s just a medial ligament sprain but I’m having an MRI to see if there’s any more damage,” he said. “I’m confident I’ll be fine to train in Dubai after that and for the first Test in India.”

