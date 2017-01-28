KARACHI: The 18th Inter-School Scrabble Championship commences on Saturday (today) here at BVS Parsi High School.

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) is organising this championship for students.

The contests will take place in 10 age categories.

PSA will pick top hundred players from this tournament and train them for World Youth Scrabble Championship (WYSC) 2017. Players born on or after January 1, 2000, will be eligible to play in the tournament. The tournament will end on Sunday (tomorrow).

