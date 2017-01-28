Land and freedom

For the second time since his retirement last November, former army chief Raheel Sharif has been making headlines. The talk now is about him being allocated 90 acres of agricultural land in Punjab. The ISPR has responded strongly to the media coverage, saying the land was given under a constitutional provision and that the ensuing debate was meant to malign the army and create a misunderstanding between state institutions. The impression that there has been extreme debate in the media over the matter does not accord with the reality as far as the mainstream print and electronic media go. The story has been one among many – with the Panama Papers leaks still dominating headlines along with other matters of public interest. Where there has been coverage it has been balanced and has included all viewpoints. Social media, by its very nature, may be a different story. But, from our point of view, what is more problematic is the ISPR’s warning that giving media attention to the issue will threaten cohesion between state institutions. This needs to be examined. The debate under question only occurred in the media; the matter was not debated in parliament or by the government. It is hard to see how political/civilian institutions can be brought into question. Thus, implying that divisions could be created is devoid of logic. The view that the land allocation is constitutional may be correct or otherwise, and certainly this kind of land allotment is not entirely unprecedented. The media has pointed all this out as part of its debate and any other questions have been raised in a responsible manner. No damage could surely be caused by a balanced debate on a constitutional matter. In fact, generally speaking, debate brings forward good results.

And, yet, to say an act is constitutional still does not close all debate on that action. The people have a right to discuss issues of public importance, and experts have discussed the various constitutional issues raised by this allocation of land. It would be a disservice to the public interest to shut off all debate or only permit discussion of one point of view. There is also no evidence of any one-sided attack on the former COAS. Land acquisition by military and civilian institutions is properly being scrutinised in a non-sensationalist manner. This openness can be helpful in bringing clarity and any side which feels it is being wrongly portrayed is within its rights to respond. What should be avoided are ominous political warnings. As it is, if previous such debates are a guide, the debate will go on for some time before receding into the background. It is only if this exchange of views is presented as something more portentous than the reality that the debate will linger on. Another reason why so much attention has been paid to the land allocation is Raheel Sharif’s image. Throughout his tenure, he was seen and portrayed as a larger-than-life figure who was the saviour of the country. It is only natural then that his actions will attract attention. On another note, other retired army chiefs – Pervez Musharraf and Ashfaq Kayani among them come to mind – had been in the news for reasons right and wrong and in matters far more serious, without the ISPR involving itself. The sensitivity shown over Raheel Sharif is unusual and should not be allowed to affect future debates about him. And debates there will be as will more news about him. There certainly shouldn’t be any need to warn of problems between state institutions. That will only help the narrative that some people are trying to keep our institutions at constant loggerheads.

The new army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been admirable in clearing the air of tension and mistrust that was unfortunately seen to characterise relations between the military and the civilian government until recently. Hopes and signs of greater cooperation appear to have replaced the constant fear of confrontation. Bajwa has also been firm in defending the eastern border and making it clear to India that its aggression will not stand. It is noticeable that there has been an easing of tensions on the border. No one wants institutional uncertainty or a clash between institutions. If there is any pressure to drag old confrontations back, this does not augur well for our nation. The old guard thinking, within and outside military and civilian institutions, can only create uncertainty and harm the unity we need. We are sure the new ISPR leadership is aware of the importance of preserving this unity between institutions and of the necessity to resist attempts that are contrary to this spirit of unity. The new army chief should not be dragged into any of this since he needs to devote himself to the very real challenges we face. Equally, stifling debate on important issues will end up only harming the image of the country and the institutions that serve it. It also creates a climate of fear and betrays a lack of confidence in us as a responsible democracy. In today’s world countries with the greatest military might are also those which are most open about issues within them. We should be able to create a culture where people are more confident. Fear does not form a part of such a culture. The hallmark of any free society is the right to criticise and defend – and debate major matters.

