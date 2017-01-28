Testing the nation

Most universities in the country conduct a recruitment test to fill their vacant posts. Most recently a university in Khairpur conducted a recruitment test. The Pakistan Testing Service (PTS) was authorised to conduct the test. However, the test was not up to the mark. Question papers were full of mistakes – spelling mistakes, repetition of questions etc.

It seemed that the question paper was not prepared by experts of the relevant fields. Applying for job in a university is a serious matter. The recruitment process of universities must be transparent. Tests like those conducted by the PTS don’t do justice. The HEC is requested to look into the matter.

Waheed Ali Khan

Kamber-Shahdadkot

