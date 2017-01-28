Build Pakistan

In August 2017, the country will be celebrating its 70th anniversary of independence, but it seems that the country is not free in its true sense, because it can’t take its decisions independently. The country still relies on foreign debt and its economy suffers because of underutilisation of natural resources.

The government is requested to start more development work for the welfare of the people. It is hoped that coming days will bring prosperity in the country.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

