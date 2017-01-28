The people of Fata

Fata is governed under the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) which was introduced during the British Raj. People of Fata are suffering a lot because of its outdated system of governance. They don’t have any representation in the Provincial Assembly and are deprived of their basic human rights.

The most recent Fata reforms recommended by the government brought a ray of hope for the people. The suggestion that the FCR will be repealed and the region will merge with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been widely praised. It is hoped that the era will soon witness progress and prosperity.

Shah Khalid

Bajaur Agency, Fata

