Keep the city clean

Garbage dumped at different places in F B Area, Karachi has polluted the air. Unattended dead bodies of stray animals spread a wave of bad odour all over the place. The elected representatives of local bodies are not available in their offices to listen to residents’ complains.

This metropolitan city generates 70 percent of the country’s annual revenue and, in return, it has to put up with bad governance. The chief minister is requested to start a cleaning campaign at the earliest.

Hassan Afzaal

Karachi

