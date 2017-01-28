This refers to the letter, ‘A flyover at the crossing’ (Jan25), by Muhammad Hamza. Train accidents are very common in Pakistan. Most of the accidents occur when trains hit vehicles on unmanned railway crossings. Billions of rupees are spent every year in rail-construction projections, but delays in work and poor planning have resulted in unfinished projects.

Instead of giving an explanation, why can the railways minster not start the construction of a flyover or an underpass to provide basic security to the people? Does the SC have to take a suo moto notice to save life and property of the people? This is the responsibility of Pakistan Railways to overhaul the railways and provide a safe and secure means of transportation to the people.

Fahim Siddiqui

Islamabad

