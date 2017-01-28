Briefs

Stone-crushing plants sealed

Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration has sealed two stone- crushing plants in Garlat area of Balakot on Friday.The assistant commissioner Balakot, Zakir Hussain, on the written complaints of local people sealed the two stone-crushing plants.Munsaf Khan, Khalid

Shah Farman and Abdul Rasheed had moved an applications with tehsil administration stating that stone- crushing plants were installed in Kunhar River in a densely populated area.

Shahid Afridi visits Police Lines

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Friday visited the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and laid floral wreathes on the memorial of the martyrs of the KP Police. Afridi along with the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi team Javed Afridi also called on the Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Sajjad Khan. The cricketer met other police officials and exchanged views about the Peshawar Zalmi. Shahid Afridi lauded the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

PDWP approves 37 projects

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 37 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 35899.068 million.A handout said Muhammad Azam Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa additional chief secretary, presided over the meeting. Shahab Ali Shah, secretary Planning & Development Department, its members and respective administrative secretaries attended the meeting.The forum considered 50 projects pertaining to different sectors including Elementary & Secondary, Higher Education, Sports & Tourism, Energy & Power, Water, Health, Multi Sectoral Development, Local Development, Roads, DWSS, Urban Development, Agriculture, Forestry and Home, sectors for the uplift of the province.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182249-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182249-Briefs.