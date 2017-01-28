PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani has taken up the issue of fixation of seniority of the PCS police officers in the Police Service of Pakistan cadre with the secretary Establishment Division, Islamabad.

The IGP called on the secretary Establishment Division in his office and discussed the issue in detail. He also briefed the secretary about the hardship being faced by the officers on account of delayed promotion and encaderment. The KP police chief requested him to constitute a committee to have a fresh review of the issue.

The secretary Establishment Division agreed to the proposal to constitute a committee comprising all provincial inspectors general of police for finding out a way to ensure due career progression of these officers.

