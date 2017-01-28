Print Story
Stone-crushing plants sealedJanuary 28, 2017Print : Peshawar
MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration has sealed two stone- crushing plants in Garlat area of Balakot on Friday.The assistant commissioner Balakot, Zakir Hussain, on the written complaints of local people sealed the two stone-crushing plants.Munsaf Khan, Khalid
Shah Farman and Abdul Rasheed had moved an applications with tehsil administration stating that stone- crushing plants were installed in Kunhar River in a densely populated area.