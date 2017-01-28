MANSEHRA: The tehsil administration has sealed two stone- crushing plants in Garlat area of Balakot on Friday.The assistant commissioner Balakot, Zakir Hussain, on the written complaints of local people sealed the two stone-crushing plants.Munsaf Khan, Khalid

Shah Farman and Abdul Rasheed had moved an applications with tehsil administration stating that stone- crushing plants were installed in Kunhar River in a densely populated area.

Stone-crushing plants sealed was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182244-Stone-crushing-plants-sealed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Stone-crushing plants sealed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182244-Stone-crushing-plants-sealed.