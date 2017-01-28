PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday ordered release on bail of another suspected militant who had been charged with activating illegal SIMs and distributing them for terror activities.

A PHC single bench of Justice Roohul Amin Khan ordered the release of terror suspect Behram after the state lawyer failed to defend the case.As per the first information report of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the terror suspect was involved in activating illegal SIMs and distributing them among terrorists. He had been charged under sections 3 and 4 of the Explosives Substance Act, section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act and sections 353 and 224 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the accused Shabbir Hussain Gigyani submitted that the CTD first arrested a woman Nighat Parveen in connection with the bomb blast near District Courts Charsadda. He said the SIM used in the blast had been registered in her name.

However, she told the magistrate that her relatives Behram and Intikhab Ahmad had verified the SIM through the biometric machine. The woman had claimed that she did not know that they were activating the SIM in her name for terrorists. She said they told her that they could not get more cell numbers against their CNICs and that was why the number was activated against her CNIC on their request.

The lawyer said the police on the pointation of the woman arrested the accused Behram and Intikhab Ahmad.He said one of the accused Behram had confessed before the magistrate that he had got registered 150 SIMs against the CNICs of his friends for Intikhab.

The lawyer argued that there was no direct evidence against the petitioner and if he got illegal SIMs, then he could be charged under the Telegraph Act, not on terrorism charges.He submitted that the high court had already released the other accused Iftikhar on bail and requested the court to issue his release order on bail.

The state lawyer opposed the release of the terror suspect on bail. He submitted that the indirect involvement of the suspects showed that they were involved in this crime as majority bomb blasts and road side blasts were carried out by the terrorists with the help of the mobile phones in which SIMs were used.

