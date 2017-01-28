2nd conference on advances in cancer, histopathology and haematology begins

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa has become the first province where the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has agreed to establish the state-of-the-art referral laboratory.

The laboratory would be established at the Khyber Medical University (KMU). It would perform tests for serious diseases such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid, diphtheria, pertussis, hepatitis A, B, C & E, measles, leishmaniasis, dengue, influenza and malaria.

A memorandum of understanding for this was signed between NIH, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and KMU.

Dr Faheem Tahir represented NIH and Additional Secretary Masood Younas led the Health Department. KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Hafizullah represented KMU at the MoU signing ceremony. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was the chief guest.

As per MoU, NIH will provide all technical support and equipment while the provincial government will also put its share in establishing the first-ever referral laboratory.The KMU agreed to provide space and qualified technical staff for running the laboratory.

Prof Hafizullah termed it a great achievement for the province and KMU. “This is first-ever referral lab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the NIH. This is a new initiative and new step,” he said.

Dr Ziaul Haq, associate professor at the KMU, said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, NIH and KMU took a remarkable initiative by establishing this lab in the province. “After Islamabad, Peshawar will become the first city to have this lab,” he said. Later, Asad Qaiser inaugurated the “2nd advances in cancer, histopathology and haematology conference” 2017.

He praised the KMU administration for taking practical measures to promote research in the field of medicine and producing qualified technical workforce to meet the modern day challenges. He said the KP government had given top priorities to three sectors — health, education and law and order.

The KP Assembly speaker urged the KMU administration to focus more on preventive, diagnostic and research aspects of all the major diseases. He assured that all financial as well as technical support would be provided to KMU on priority basis.

He appreciated the KMU progress and hoped that the recommendations of the conference and research done in the KMU would be utilised in the larger public interest of the province. Prof Dr Hafizullah made a detailed presentation about the progress and achievement of the university and Director IBMS Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad apprised the participants about the aims and objectives of the conference.

