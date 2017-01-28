Senate body accuses federal govt of rolling back 18th Amendment

Says 12 more ministries created to retain provinces’ powers

PESHAWAR: The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution accused the federal government on Friday of rolling back the 18th Amendment.It said 12 more ministries have been created to retain powers that were supposed to be devolved to the provinces.

Briefing the media at the Chief Secretary’s office in Civil Secretariat after a day-long meeting with the provincial leadership and bureaucracy, chairman of committee of the upper house of the Parliament Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi said that the 18th Amendment was passed in 2010 and among other provisions it also provided for the devolution of 17 ministries to the provinces.

“However, it is unfortunate that even after the passage of six years or so none of these ministries and departments was completely devolved to the provinces. The federal government has rather planned to roll the amendment back,” he alleged.

Elaborating, he added that the federal government instead of devolving the 17 ministries to the provinces created 12 more ministries to retain powers which under the 18th Amendment were supposed to be devolved to the federating units.

“It is now evident from the steps of the federal government that the 18th Amendment which was once termed as the unprecedented achievement of the political parties is being rolled back,” he said.

The Senate delegation, led by Mir Kabeer Mohammad Shahi of the National Party (NP), included Tahir Mashadi and Muhammad Ali Saif of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Nisar Muhammad of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Taj Haider and Sassui Palijo from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muhammad Usman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Maulana Attaur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). They had been in the province since Thursday to meet provincial political leadership and bureaucracy.

Mir Kabeer said the committee members had also visited Balochistan and Sindh and it was now visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ascertain the views of provincial political leaders on issues related to the devolution of powers to the provinces.

Awami National Party (ANP)’s Senator Sitara Ayaz participated in the meeting on special invitation of the committee.Flanked by Senators Sassui Palijo, Taj Haider, Muhammad Ali Saif and Sitara Ayaz, Mir Kabeer said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had a number of reservations about the implementation of the 18th Amendment, particularly the issues of possession of oil and gas field in accordance with Article 173.

He added that the chief ministers and ministers attended the committee meetings in Sindh and Balochistan and gave their feedback on the matters related to the devolution of powers.He regretted that the provincial political leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not turn up for the meeting.

To a question, he said that the provincial bureaucracy though informed the committee of the demands of the provincial government concerning health, oil and gas and others sectors. Sassui Palijo also spoke on the occasion and criticised the provincial ministers for not attending the committee’s meetings.

Earlier, in the meeting with the Senate committee that was attended by Chief Secretary Abid Saeed and provincial administrative secretaries, the Senators were informed about the steps taken for implementation of 18th Amendment by different provincial departments.

It was also informed about the challenges the provincial administration was confronting in this regard. It was told that the federal government had yet not taken action on 24 demands of the province including allocation of funds for six agricultural sites, provision of assets of Pakistan Tobacco Board, Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre Peshawar and possession of oil and gas fields, etc.

It also sought establishment of an oil refinery in the province, grant of full share in the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) besides due share in the federal employment. The meeting also underlined the need for measures for carrying out accurate census.

