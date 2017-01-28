LANDIKOTAL: Tribal journalists from Khyber Agency arranged Quran Khwani at the Landikotal Press Club on Friday for the colleagues who lost lives in the line of duty. Political leaders, civil society members and family members of the martyred journalists attended the function.

Speakers, including Qazi Fazlullah, Ashrafuddin Pirzada, Takbir Khan Afridi and Ali Shinwari paid tributes to late Mehboob Shah Afridi, Nasrullah Afridi and Kamal Shinwari. Mehboob Shah Afridi was killed in a suicide bombing at Kharkhano Markets while Nasrullah Afridi died when his car was bombed at the Khyber Super Market in Peshawar Cantt.

Ashrafuddin Pirzada said 14 tribal journalists paid the cost for reporting facts and raising voice of the voiceless. He said the tribal journalists with limited resources covered the militancy affected Federally Administered Tribal Areas for years.

Special prayers were offered for the departed souls. Free meal was distributed among poor at the Landikotal bazaar as well.

