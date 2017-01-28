NOWSHERA: The administration of the District Headquarters Hospital on Friday withdrew free emergency cover and removed the public information material displayed at the hospital.

Talking to reporters, district councillors Qazi Wajidul Haq, Nowsher Khan and Falak Naz said the hospital used to extend free emergency cover, including laboratory test, medicine, X-rays and others to patients for the past several years.

They said the hospital administration terminated the free emergency cover

and removed the informative banners and placards displayed at the facility after the merger of the DHQ hospital with Qazi Medical Complex and implementation of the much trumpeted Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Act.

The people expressed annoyance at the development and urged the provincial

government to look into the matter and restore the free emergency cover at the hospital.

