MANSEHRA: The police Friday booked a man and his wife for allegedly depriving people of Rs40 million.

“We have lodged a first information report (FIR) against a couple who fraudulently received over Rs40 million to send people on Haj but disappeared later on,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the deputy superintendent of police, told reporters here.

He said that the couple, Mohammad Sajjad and his wife Shahnaz Begum in connivance with an influential mafia had deceived over 400 people and received Rs170,000 each for sending them on Haj. However, the coupe disappeared after collecting the amount.

