Governor praises sacrifices by all

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said the sacrifices offered by Pak Army, security forces and the people at large for the country will always be remembered with great respect.

He was addressing the 10th martyrdom anniversary of the renowned police officer, Malik Saad Shaheed, at Nishtar Hall here on Friday. The Malik Saad Shaheed Memorial Sports Trust had arranged the function.

The trust chairperson, elder brother of the shaheed, and a number of police officers and cops as well as near and dear ones of the martyrs besides a number of senior citizens were present.

Additional Inspector General of Police Malik Muhammad Saad was killed in a suicide bomb attack near Qissa Khwani in Peshawar along with other cops and public representatives while on duty reviewing security arrangements during a Muharram procession on January 27, 2007.

“Today we are here to remember all of our national heroes who by laying down their lives practically proved the quality of steadfastness of the nation in hour of trials,” the governor added.

Indeed, he said, the great sacrifices offered by young students of Army Public School, jawans and officers of security forces and the people at large, have made us realize that the future of the nation is protected.

Additional Inspector General of Police Syed Akhtar Ali Shah paid tributes to the sacrifices which the jawans and officers of the security forces were rendering for security of the nation.

