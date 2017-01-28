PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday asked the governments of both Pakistan and Afghanistan to remove hurdles to Afghan Transit Trade (ATT).

Addressing a meeting of Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee on transit trade, Senior Vice-President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Railway & Dry Port, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, urged the leaderships of both the countries to end their differences to ensure the facilitation of the business communities on both sides of the border.

The meeting reviewed the reservations of the business community of both Pakistan and Afghanistan on the new transit trade agreement. They demanded their respective governments to address the reservations of the business community.

Those at the meeting evolved consensus that all stakeholders, including Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee. Directorate, Transit Trade, Pak-Afghan JCCI and Peshawar-based Afghan Consulate would convey own recommendations for the removing of the reservations of business community over Pak-Afghan Transit Trade Agreement to the relevant agencies of respective governments.

They would also make high-level contacts with the Ministry of Commerce and other organisations concerned. Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that ATT trade shifted to Bandar Abbas and Chahbahar could be attracted to Pakistani ports through facilitating the business communities of both countries. He also called for addressing the grievances of business community on the new trade agreement.

Sarhadi told the meeting that the lack of interest from both the governments and some political disputes were badly affecting both the Afghan Transit Trade and bilateral trade. He added that the business community was facing severe hardships due to non- review of the agreement for the last six years.

The businessmen representative called for the convening of a meeting to review the new Afghan transit trade agreement as soon as possible. He called for inviting the stakeholders of the business from both countries to immediate and effective measures for the resolution of problems through mutual consultations.

