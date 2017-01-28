NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had delivered on the election pledges.

Speaking at a seminar on hygiene organised by the District Council here, he said the provincial government had allocated a handsome chunk of funds for carrying out cleanliness drives in every village and neighbourhood councils.

He directed the Local Government representatives to utilise the funds sanctioned for cleaning their respective areas to make the environment clean.The chief minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had devolved powers to the grassroots level.

He said that the government had shifted billions of funds to the Local Government to carry out development work.Pervez Khattak said the government would evaluate the performance of district councils and increase funds to the projects of public interest.

Later, Pervez Khattak addressed separate ceremonies in Camp Korona, Momin Ghari and Jabba Daudzai. On the occasion activists of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami announced joining the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI believed in serving the people and implemented its agenda of change in letter and spirit.

He said that everyone makes verbal commitments but it was not easy to deliver on pledges. “We proved by our deeds and fulfilled the commitments we had made with the people,” he said.

The chief minister said the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa buried the politics of corruption, nepotism, injustice and made an end to political interference in the government departments. He said the government introduced a transparent system and made the government officials accountable.

Pervez Khattak said that opportunities were waiting for an opportunity to seize their chance if any. “They do not miss any opportunity to discredit the KP government,” he added.The chief minister said these people were trying to mislead the people by spreading rumors against the provincial government.

He said the efforts of the KP government bore fruits and the government included various mega uplift projects for the province in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.Pervez Khattak said the federal government would issue funds for the up-gradation of the Indus Highway while included the development of the N-55 Kohat-Jhund road in the Public Sector Development Programme and approved laying a railway track between Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan under the PDSP.

