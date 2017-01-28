Islamabad

Islamabad Marriott Hotel organised Classical Night in collaboration with Media Box to promote classical music, dance and revival of Urdu literature and poetry at its Marquee Hall, says a press release.

The event was attended by top notch clients, ambassadors and others. For the evening Islamabad Marriott Hotel arranged an array of performances that showcased Pakistani culture through art and music.

The night commenced with Taimur Rehman's narrations, followed by a mesmerising 'kathak' dance performance by Nighat Chaudry and then the famous Ghulam Abbas sang beautiful 'ghazals'. The evening was a relaxing and entertaining one which blew one's mind away with the intense dance moves and the rhythm of the 'ghongros' of the famous Nighat, and high and low tones of the 'ghazals' by Ghulam Abbas. At the near end of the show, the audience was spell bound and wandered away in the magical world of classics. Ghulam Abbas also entertained many on-request 'ghazals' of his own as well as of other famous singers.

Earlier, General Manager of Islamabad Marriott Hotel Stuart de San Nicolas, made the introductory speech and talked about the ongoing promotions at the hotel, followed by a few words by the VP Marketing of Hashoo Group Tahir Khan who spoke about the Chairman of Hashoo Group's vision of promoting the culture of Pakistan via such events. He also emphasised the importance the chairman attaches to CSR activities. Country Director of Hashoo Foundation Aisha Khan also talked about the activities of the foundation and invited people to participate in this noble cause. The President of Hashoo Hotels, Nicolas Frangos, thanked the audience for showing keen interest in such events.

0



0







Classical Night held was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182232-Classical-Night-held/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Classical Night held" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182232-Classical-Night-held.