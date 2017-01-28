Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid has proposed the holding of pre-summit meeting of Bishkek summit in Pakistan.

He made the proposal during a meeting of the Global Snow Leopard Steering Committee held in Nepal, said a statement issued here. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev proposed to host a Global Snow Leopard Summit and Green Investment Forum in Bishkek on Sept 7 and 8.

The purpose of the summit is to energise the progress of the GSLEP Programme at its mid-point (2013 – 2020), tackle the growing threats to snow leopards and their habitats, and raise financial resources for GSLEP Implementation.

The event is expected to help raise resources to not only support implementation of national and global priorities identified by the programme, but also to foster integrated development of local economies and conservation of wildlife in Asia’s mountain areas.

Founded on the principle that 'to conserve our natural ecosystems and species, we must gain the support of local people', the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (GSLEP) was initiated in the year 2013, is championed by the governments of 12 snow leopard range countries, and supported by national and international organizations from across the world.

The Steering Committee of the GSLEP Programme, comprising of Forest and Environment Ministers (or their designates) of the 12 snow leopard range countries, met on the 20th of January 2017 in Kathmandu Nepal. A two-day long stocktaking workshop on the status of management plans of the GSLEP landscapes, and overall progress of national snow leopard and ecosystem priorities preceded the meeting. These management plans are expected to be the blueprints of the ambitious goal of the program, secure 20 snow leopard landscapes with viable snow leopard populations by 2020.

0



0







Pre-summit meeting on snow leopard protection suggested was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182228-Pre-summit-meeting-on-snow-leopard-protection-suggested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pre-summit meeting on snow leopard protection suggested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182228-Pre-summit-meeting-on-snow-leopard-protection-suggested.