WB not allowed to resolve dispute on its own under IWT

Under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) 1960, the World Bank, the broker of the treaty, is not allowed to pick up any procedure of the two enshrined in the treaty on its own to resolve issue of 330MW Kishenganga and 850MW Ratle hydroelectric power plants unless parties to the dispute -- Pakistan and India -- agree on one mechanism of the two that include the constitution of neutral expert and court of arbitration.

The treaty does not empower the World Bank to choose whether one procedure should take precedence over the other, rather it vests jurisdictional issues in each of the two mechanisms. At the same time, the World Bank actively encouraged Pakistan and India to reach agreement on a mechanism to address the issue. The bank came up with its latest assertion with the name of “Fact Sheet: Indus Water Treaty 1960 and the World Bank”.

The fact sheet mentions that Pakistan asked the World Bank to facilitate the setting up of a court of arbitration to look into its concerns about the designs of the two hydroelectric power projects. India asked for the appointment of a neutral expert for the same purpose. These requests came after the Permanent Indus Commission had been engaged in discussions on the matter for a while. During several months prior to December 12, 2016, the World Bank sought to fulfil its procedural obligations with respect to both the court of arbitration and neutral expert.

The World Bank said in the fact sheet, “The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding their use of the rivers, known as the Permanent Indus Commission, which has a commissioner from each country. The treaty also sets forth distinct procedures to handle issues which may arise; “questions” are handled by the commission; “differences” are to be resolved by a neutral expert; and “disputes” are to be referred to a seven-member arbitral tribunal called the “court of arbitration”. The World Bank’s role in relation to “differences” and “disputes” is limited to the designation of people to fulfil certain roles when requested by either or both of the parties.”

It further says India and Pakistan have disagreed on the construction of Kishenganga (330 megawatts) and Ratle (850 megawatts) hydroelectric power plants being built by India (the World Bank is not financing either project). The two countries disagree over whether the technical design features of the two hydroelectric plants contravene the treaty. The plants are on respectively a tributary of the Jhelum and Chenab rivers. The treaty designates these two rivers as well as the Indus as the “western rivers” to which Pakistan has unrestricted use. Among other uses, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on these rivers subject to constraints specified in annexures to the treaty.

On December 12, 2016, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim announced that the bank would pause before taking further steps in each of the two processes under the treaty. This was done to safeguard the treaty, since referring the matter simultaneously to the processes sought by each of the parties risked contradictory outcomes and worked against the spirit of goodwill and friendship that underpins the treaty. The World Bank is assisting the two parties in reaching an agreement on the process for resolving the issue of the two hydroelectric power projects. More generally, it is also working with them on how to ensure that the treaty remains an effective tool to manage the use of Indus basin rivers.

