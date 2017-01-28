Islamabad

The reception to commemorate 68th Republic Day of India was attended by large number of guests despite wet weather and amid heavy rain.

The political situation prevailing in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump’s actions, tug of war between PML-N and PTI in the apex court, upcoming state polls in India and ties between Pakistan and India were the subject of discussion among the guests.

State Minister for IT Ms Anusha Rehman Ahmad Khan was the chief guest who turned up late in the function due to her engagement in the Parliament House and she couldn’t take part in the cake cutting ceremony.

The traditional guests belonging to certain political parties known for their disposition towards India also opted to stay away from the reception. Some MQM Pakistan leaders including senators Attiq Sheikh and Ms. Nasreen Jalil were conspicuous with their presence. No stalwart from the ANP and PPP attended it.

It was a ‘dry dinner’ that caused discomfort for some guests who turned up to enjoy the chill evening of extreme winter. Senator Anwer Beg, Serena Chief Aziz Bulani, singer Hamid Ali Khan, actress Madeeha Gohar, Director General for South Asia in the Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal, Chairman Evacuee Property Trust Siddiqul Farooq, former Chairman Senate Wasim Sajjad, singer Abida Parveen were also present among the guests.

