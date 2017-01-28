Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday informed the World Bank (WB) that Islamabad was desirous of good relations with all its neighbours including India and wanted the resolution of water disputes within the scope of Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation led by Kristalina I Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Bank Group here on Thursday.

During the meeting, it was told that as per the government’s policy, Pakistan was desirous of good relations with all its neighbours and wanted the resolution of IWT issues within its scope. Kristalina I Georgieva stated that they understood the significance of the IWT and are cognisant of the bank’s role being co-signatory to the treaty.

The minister also conveyed the importance of the Diamer-Bhasha dam and requested the bank to provide assistance for its development as it will help in reducing the energy gap in a big way besides fulfilling agriculture needs. The WB CEO assured their positive consideration for Pakistan’s development needs and higher financial allocations.

The visiting WB high-ups raised the issue of putting regulators including Nepra under direct control of Ministry of Water and Power. However, the government explained that it was done only for administrative reasons and there were no fundamental changes in rules and procedures.

The finance minister shared with the delegation details of the improved economic environment in the country and measures being taken by the government to consolidate the gains made in the last three years. He said that all macro-economic indicators project that Pakistan is on a rising growth trajectory. He suggested 50% increase in IDA allocation for Pakistan as the current project profile in infrastructure, energy, social protection and regional connectivity projects was almost exhausted, from the IDA-17 pipeline. The minister informed the delegation that the private sector had a major involvement in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and out of $46 billion, over $30 billion was meant for private sector investment whereas the rest was for public sector financing in infrastructure including highways, energy sector and railways etc.

Kristalina stated that keeping in view the momentum in growth and economic progress in Pakistan, the WB shall continue to assist Pakistan with consideration of a bigger package including the IDA, IBRD, refugees/crisis modalities. She appreciated Tarbela extension project and said that WB will continue to look forward to working with Pakistan on similar projects.

