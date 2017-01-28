NBP seeks permission to open first branch in China

Senate panel told that probe into NBP scam in BD in progress

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has submitted its application with China’s central bank this week for getting permission to open its branch for providing banking access to accelerate projects under $51 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is expected that all procedural requirements for getting licence for opening an NBP branch in China will be fulfilled within six months period. It was informed by acting President NBP, Masood Karim Sheikh on Thursday during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance which met under chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla here at the Parliament House.

On the issue of scam in NBP’s branch in Bangladesh, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the committee that they had completed investigation and a reference would be filed with Accountability Court after getting approval from NAB’s executive board within one month against 16 accused including former presidents and senior executives as well as 4 foreign nationals. There are 16 accused in this scam including 12 Pakistanis and 4 Bangladeshis. They said that the NAB was making efforts through Foreign Office (FO) to get access for accused living in Bangladesh.

However, Chairman of the panel and other parliamentarians have directed the NBP to have strict control of affairs so as to avoid any scam, let alone the one in Bangladesh that involved a sum of Rs18.5 billion. The Chairman of the committee Saleem Mandviwalla said that Chinese banks were also opening their branches in Pakistan as Bank of China had obtained permission from State Bank of Pakistan and they were going to open their branch in Karachi during March-June period of this year.

Regarding alleged embezzlement of Rs1.5 billion from the accounts of Abandoned Properties Organization (APO), the Senate panel observed that it was joint nexus of National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited and APO employees who had joined hands to siphon off money from bank accounts. But the banks were making efforts to pass on the buck to save their skin.

First of all, HBL’s representative told the committee that their area manager and branch managers were allegedly in connivance with the NBP officials to cheat the system and committing frauds under which 24 transactions were made to siphon off Rs1.5 billion. He said that they were fully cooperating with FIA as the investigation agency had identified 47 properties of the accused persons. He admitted that APO’s audit had pointed out the frauds after which the parliamentarians raised their concerns over weak internal system as banks remained unable to trace frauds continued for two years. The HBL representative said that the bank account for withdrawal of money was written correctly on cheques but the account titles were entered wrongly.

However, the NBP in its reply told the committee that APO was victim of the fraud that resulted in a loss of Rs1.5 billion. The APO works under jurisdiction of Cabinet Division, is client of the bank as APO used to transact with NBP in purchasing and selling securities primarily Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and Treasury Bills (T-bills). In 2014, 2015 and 2016, the NBP stated that the authorised signatures of the client instructed the bank to remit funds to the accounts in HBL. The NBP, acting according to the standard operating procedure, executed these remittances after carrying out its due diligence.

As part of our investigations made in November and December 2016, the NBP discovered that that these accounts held at HBL were not in fact controlled by the APO but were controlled by certain individuals with the intention to siphoning of APOs funds. As part of prudent banking practice, the NBP stated that the HBL should have only credited these funds to accounts which were controlled by APO.

According to internal investigation of the NBP, the remittances to the syndicate’s accounts totaled Rs1.54 billion, spread out over 24 transactions between April 2014 and October 2016 and 97 percent of transaction by value occurred before Feb 2016.

The case was registered and investigations were underway against 4 officials of APO, 3 officials of HBL and NBP officials.

The Chairman of the committee also raised question about adhering to policy of merit for granting promotion and extending tenures for employees of the NBP and one senior executive was denied extension mainly because he was brother in law of Dr Asim, former advisor of PM on petroleum who is currently facing trial under different charges.

