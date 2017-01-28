Islamabad

A meeting of the Central Board of Management of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) was held here on Friday to chalk out welfare plans and annual activities for the year 2017. The AKFP president Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, senior vice president Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, secretary general Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat and other board members attended the meeting. The meeting discussed annual reports regarding progammes in sectors of education, health, safe drinking water, orphans care etc., and gave final approval to plans for the year 2017. The AKFP president expressed satisfaction over performance of the foundation and pledged that the social welfare activities would continue in the most organized way.

